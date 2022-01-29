 
pakistan
Saturday Jan 29 2022
Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate over 11% for third consecutive day

Saturday Jan 29, 2022

People can be seen standing in ques to get jabbed against the COVID-19. — AFP/File
  • Total number of positive cases jumps to 1.41m.
  • Country records positivity rate of 11.31% with 7,963 new cases.
  • NCOC data shows 27 more patients succumbed to COVID-19.

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus positivity ratio of Pakistan remained above 11% for the third consecutive day, the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) data showed Saturday morning.

The country recorded a positivity rate of 11.31% as 7,963 new coronavirus cases were recorded after 70,389 tests were conducted across Pakistan in the last 24 hours, according to the apex COVID-19 body.

With the detection of new cases, the total number of positive cases has jumped to 1.41 million, while 27 more patients have succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 29,219, the official stats showed.

Per NCOC, the number of active clocked in at 89,044. The NCOC counted 1,276,719 total recoveries. However, 1,375 patients are under critical care.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NCOC has extended coronavirus curbs in the country from January 31 till February 15, as thousands continue to contract the infection amid a spread of the Omicron variant.

The NCOC had imposed non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) on January 19, which were to be reviewed on January 27 in light of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The restrictions for the wedding sector were already imposed till Feb 15.

