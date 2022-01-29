‘To All the Boys’ actor Lana Condor gets engaged to beau Anthony De La Torre: see pics

Lana Condor is gleaming with happiness after making the 'easiest decision' of her life as she just got engaged to her boyfriend Anthony De La Torre.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before actor shared the big news with her fans.

Dropping a series of swoon-worthy pictures of her proposal, the 24-year-old actor wrote, “Saying YES was the easiest decision I’ve ever made.”

Seeing Anthony put on a ring on her finger, the actor couldn’t hold back herself from showering praises over her beau.

She expressed, “ I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere. Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world.”

“Emmy & Timmy said it's about time mommy & daddy got engaged!!!" the caption read.

Sharing details about her engagement ring, Condor wrote, “Anthony worked with the INCREDIBLE Vietnamese female owned @parisjewellerscanada to design the most stunning piece I’ve ever seen!”

“The fact he knew how important it was to me that he’d collaborate w/ a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is. I cannot wait to be your wife, baby. I love you a million times over,” she added.

The X-Men: Apocalypse actor looked absolutely stunning in a short white dress which she paired with same-coloured heels. Meanwhile, her partner also donned color-coordinated ensemble.



