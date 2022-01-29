 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 29 2022
By
Web Desk

‘To All the Boys’ actor Lana Condor gets engaged to beau Anthony De La Torre: see pics

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 29, 2022

‘To All the Boys’ actor Lana Condor gets engaged to beau Anthony De La Torre: see pics
‘To All the Boys’ actor Lana Condor gets engaged to beau Anthony De La Torre: see pics

Lana Condor is gleaming with happiness after making the 'easiest decision' of her life as she just got engaged to her boyfriend Anthony De La Torre.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before actor shared the big news with her fans.

Dropping a series of swoon-worthy pictures of her proposal, the 24-year-old actor wrote, “Saying YES was the easiest decision I’ve ever made.”

Seeing Anthony put on a ring on her finger, the actor couldn’t hold back herself from showering praises over her beau.

‘To All the Boys’ actor Lana Condor gets engaged to beau Anthony De La Torre: see pics

She expressed, “ I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere. Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world.”

“Emmy & Timmy said it's about time mommy & daddy got engaged!!!" the caption read.

Sharing details about her engagement ring, Condor wrote, “Anthony worked with the INCREDIBLE Vietnamese female owned @parisjewellerscanada to design the most stunning piece I’ve ever seen!”

“The fact he knew how important it was to me that he’d collaborate w/ a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is. I cannot wait to be your wife, baby. I love you a million times over,” she added.

The X-Men: Apocalypse actor looked absolutely stunning in a short white dress which she paired with same-coloured heels. Meanwhile, her partner also donned color-coordinated ensemble. 

‘To All the Boys’ actor Lana Condor gets engaged to beau Anthony De La Torre: see pics


More From Entertainment:

Photos: Cristiano Ronaldo lights up Dubai for pregnant ladylove Georgina Rodriguez

Photos: Cristiano Ronaldo lights up Dubai for pregnant ladylove Georgina Rodriguez
Pete Davidson 'ignoring' Kanye West AIDS rumour 'out of respect' for Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson 'ignoring' Kanye West AIDS rumour 'out of respect' for Kim Kardashian
Britney Spears 'shocked' after Jamie Lynn Spears says her memoir is 'national best seller'

Britney Spears 'shocked' after Jamie Lynn Spears says her memoir is 'national best seller'
Jennifer Aniston wants fans to watch 'Murderville' starring Will Arnett

Jennifer Aniston wants fans to watch 'Murderville' starring Will Arnett
Options for Prince Andrew 'risk huge reputational damage to the British monarchy'

Options for Prince Andrew 'risk huge reputational damage to the British monarchy'
Prince Charles and Camilla are looking for a digital communication manager

Prince Charles and Camilla are looking for a digital communication manager
Netflix to produce Mattel's 'Masters of the Universe' movie

Netflix to produce Mattel's 'Masters of the Universe' movie
Meghan Markle, Harry's wedding car is available to buy

Meghan Markle, Harry's wedding car is available to buy
Britain's Cineworld hit by appeal in Cineplex legal battle

Britain's Cineworld hit by appeal in Cineplex legal battle
Ex officer makes shocking allegations against 'nasty' Prince Andrew

Ex officer makes shocking allegations against 'nasty' Prince Andrew
Fox News host Dan Bongino permanently banned from YouTube

Fox News host Dan Bongino permanently banned from YouTube

Unseen photographs of British royals resurface for Queen’s platinum jubilee

Unseen photographs of British royals resurface for Queen’s platinum jubilee

Latest

view all