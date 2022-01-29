 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 29 2022
Emma Roberts loves herself 'more than ever' after breakup with Garett Hedlund

Emma Roberts loves herself 'more than ever' after breakup with Garett Hedlund

Emma Roberts admits she is very content with her life.

The 30-year-old star, who recently broke off things from partner Garett Hedlund, says that she is in a much happier place post-split.

Speaking in Tatler's March issue, Roberts talks about the life-changing past two years.

"I'm at a place where I can say I may not have got everything right but I like who I am more than I ever have," she said. "My life has changed more in the past two years than it did in the 28 years beforehand, and I love where I'm standing now at the age of 30."

Roberts shares 1-year-old son Rhodes with ex Hedlund.

As per PEOPLE, the couple is struggling hard to co-parent their son.

"It's sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent. It's been hard," a source told the media outlet after split.

