Saturday Jan 29 2022
Queen launches her tomato ketchup and brown sauce brand with 'royal' prices

Saturday Jan 29, 2022

The Queen has entered into the condiments business with her own tomato ketchup!

The 95-year-old monarch has launched her own brand of posh tomato ketchup and brown sauce.

It bottle, which costs £7, is "a real family favourite, packed full of tomato and lightly spiced, this ketchup is delightful. Vibrant and fruity, this ketchup can be enjoyed any time of the day, perfect to add flavour to a dish."

Consumers can enjoy the sauce with breakfast or at any other time during the day. The brand also has various variants, including with dates, apple juice and spices, comes in a glass jar with a Royal Estate label.

Her brown sauce bottle is "a tomato-based" mixture "sauced packed with vinegar and spices."

