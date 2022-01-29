 
George Clooney believes Ben Affleck 'deserves' an Oscar for 'The Tender Bar'

Hollywood star George Clooney is all praise for his fellow actor Ben Affleck.

The Midnight Sky actor, 60, who recently directed Affleck, 49, in the Amazon Prime feature The Tender Bar, recently discussed why the Argo actor ‘deserves’ to win another Academy award in his career.

On Friday, while speaking to Deadline about the Gone Girl star, Clooney said: “You know, Ben’s been through the ringer. He’s been as high as you could get. He stood on the stage and won a couple of Oscars.”

“He knows what it’s like to be at the top of the game, and he also has had some rough patches,” he added.

The Ocean’s Eleven star continued, “Some of [his rough patches], as he has said many times, self-inflicted, but he’s a fighter, and he’s been out there, and he showed up on this one in such a big way and in such a gracious way.”

“He’s been doing it for a bit, and it’s fun to see the reactions towards him, and it’d be lovely if the same sort of attention was carried on [to the Oscars]. I think he would deserve it,” he added.

Based on Pulitzer Prize winning journalist J.R. Moehringer’s memoir, the Tender Bar is available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video.

