Malala Yousafzai visits Dubai Expo 2020 with family, defeats husband at tic-tac-toe

DUBAI: Pakistani activist for female education and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousufzai visited the Pakistan pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 along with her husband Asser Malik and her family.

On her visit, Malala was also accompanied by education activist and Malala Fund partner Shehzad Roy. They toured the pavilion based on the theme of “Pakistan’s Hidden Treasure” and also visited the Women’s Pavilion.

She also viewed the world’s largest Holy Quran on display which is created by Pakistani-Canadian artist Shahid Rassam.

Talking to Geo News, Malala appreciated Rassam’s artwork and said that she felt proud of the Pakistani culture displayed at the pavilion.

“We are very lucky to have such creative people in our country. I thank Shahid Rassam and all the other people who worked on this pavilion,” she said.

In the pictures, Malala could be seen defeating Asser at the game of tic-tac-toe.

She took to her Twitter to share pictures and wrote: “My family and I attended Expo2020Pak and saw exhibits celebrating Pakistan's culture, faith, landscapes, and people. I hope everyone who visits will be inspired to learn more about our beautiful country.”

A video was also posted by the Pakistan Expo 2020 on its Twitter with the caption: "The Pakistan Pavilion was honoured to have Pakistani activist for female education and Nobel Prize winner, Ms Malala Yousafzai, along with her husband Mr MalikAsser, and her family visit our Pavilion today."



