Prince William ‘appalled’ by Prince Harry’s security strategy: report

Saturday Jan 29, 2022

Prince William has reportedly been left completely ‘appalled’ by the reaction Prince Harry is giving to his ongoing security concerns.

This revelation has been brought to light shortly after news of Prince Harry's police protection petition was brought to light. 

Not only that, it seems not to have sat right with his brother Prince William as seems shocked by the brazen request because it will ‘undoubtedly’ cause stress for the Palace.

News of it all has been brought to light by a source close to OK! Magazine. According to their findings, while "William sympathizes with Harry's insistence on defending his family. He's appalled at how Harry's handling the matter because of the stress it's putting on The Queen and the monarchy."

The source also alleges that Prince William agrees with the notion that Prince Harry got “brainwashed” by Meghan Markle amid the ongoing royal drama.

The same insider also explained that Prince Harry’s request comes because of how his visit for Princess Diana’s statue was compromised due to the lack of security.

For those unversed, Prince Harry and his family have become the recipients of "well-documented Neo-Nazi and extremist threats."

Threats the prince believes are holding him back from traveling to his country of origin with his wife and children. 

