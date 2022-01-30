 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s commitment to Meghan Markle triggers loneliness: report

Prince Harry’s commitment to Meghan Markle has reportedly left him lonely and without loved ones halfway across the world.

The CEO of Republic made this revelation during his interview with Express UK.

He started off by commenting on Prince Harry’s “easy, cushy life” in the UK, a life where he could “do whatever he wants.”

Given the privilege, Mr Smith added how “I suspect he misses some of it.”

Despite having it all get stripped away “must be quite the wrench. I think that, from what I gather, he and Meghan seem very much committed to each other and supportive of each other.”

For those unversed, Prince Harry was forced to part ways with a number of military privileges that were close to his heart. All in an attempt to get a one-way ticket across the Atlantic.

Apart from the things Prince Harry was forced to leave behind, experts believe the emotional ties were the hardest to distance himself from.

Prince Harry himself gave birth to these speculations following his bombshell interview with Oprah where he admitted, "There's a lot to work through there. I feel really let down.”

