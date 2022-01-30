Gwyneth Paltrow says she never got intimate with Robert Downey Jr.

Gwyneth Paltrow recently held an "Ask me a question" session on her Instagram.



Answering questions from her fans, the "Iron Man" actress revealed that she's an admirer of rapper Tupac Shakur and American actress Dakota Johnson.

When a fan asked her whether she got intimate with her "Iron Man" co-star Robert Downey Jr. "in the movies or after", the actress replied, "THAT'S A NO".

Gwyneth Paltrow played Pepper Potts, a supporting character and sometimes a romantic interest of Tony Stark, appeared in multiple Marvel superhero movies.





