BTS member V sets another record on 'Spotify' with 'Christmas Tree'

BTS singer V, real name Kim Tae-hyung, continues making waves with his captivating vocals as his song Christmas Tree has set another record.

The warmly-received track, which is an OST, recorded for Korean drama Our Beloved Summer, has managed to rank on weekly chart of Spotify’s Global Top 200 for the second time.

As the song bagged a promising spot on the charts, it has become the longest-charting Korean OST.

The music streaming platform on January 30 announced that the much-loved song landed on the platform's Korean Top 200 list from January 26 to 27.

The recent rankings have crowned the Winter Bear song-maker with the title of the first Korean male soloist to secure the top most spot on the chart.

The 26-year-old K-pop idol also became that fastest Korean male artist to have his song streamed over 30 million times on Spotify within 29 days of its launch.

Meanwhile, fans have been awe-struck by the melodious song even in Japan as record-breaking downloads were observed on its first day of release. It has also ranked No.1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart.



