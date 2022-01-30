 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 30 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS member V sets another record on 'Spotify' with 'Christmas Tree'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 30, 2022

BTS member V sets another record on Spotify with Christmas Tree
BTS member V sets another record on 'Spotify' with 'Christmas Tree'  

BTS singer V, real name Kim Tae-hyung, continues making waves with his captivating vocals as his song Christmas Tree has set another record.

The warmly-received track, which is an OST, recorded for Korean drama Our Beloved Summer, has managed to rank on weekly chart of Spotify’s Global Top 200 for the second time. 

As the song bagged a promising spot on the charts, it has become the longest-charting Korean OST.

The music streaming platform on January 30 announced that the much-loved song landed on the platform's Korean Top 200 list from January 26 to 27.

The recent rankings have crowned the Winter Bear song-maker with the title of the first Korean male soloist to secure the top most spot on the chart.

The 26-year-old K-pop idol also became that fastest Korean male artist to have his song streamed over 30 million times on Spotify within 29 days of its launch.

Meanwhile, fans have been awe-struck by the melodious song even in Japan as record-breaking downloads were observed on its first day of release. It has also ranked No.1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart.


More From Entertainment:

Spider-Man couple Tom Holland, Zendaya buy first home in London worth £3million

Spider-Man couple Tom Holland, Zendaya buy first home in London worth £3million
Kim Kardashian knows Kanye West 'will not accept' Pete Davidson, worried about future

Kim Kardashian knows Kanye West 'will not accept' Pete Davidson, worried about future
Cristiano Ronaldo hints on marrying girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez 'in a month'

Cristiano Ronaldo hints on marrying girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez 'in a month'

David Beckham son Brookyln to have honeymoon in SPACE with Nicola Peltz

David Beckham son Brookyln to have honeymoon in SPACE with Nicola Peltz

Adele cancels BRITS performance after Las Vegas shows over 'boyfriend problems': Report

Adele cancels BRITS performance after Las Vegas shows over 'boyfriend problems': Report
Janet Jackson is 'good friends' with Justin Timberlake after Super Bowl scandal

Janet Jackson is 'good friends' with Justin Timberlake after Super Bowl scandal
Piers Morgan reacts to Kanye West and Julia Fox's intimate photos

Piers Morgan reacts to Kanye West and Julia Fox's intimate photos

'God Save The Queen': Writer of anti-monarchy anthem warms to the royal family

'God Save The Queen': Writer of anti-monarchy anthem warms to the royal family

'Vikings' Lagertha actress 'stands by her motherland Ukraine' amid crisis

'Vikings' Lagertha actress 'stands by her motherland Ukraine' amid crisis

Gwyneth Paltrow says she never got intimate with Robert Downey Jr.

Gwyneth Paltrow says she never got intimate with Robert Downey Jr.
Joni Mitchell removes music from Spotify over vaccine misinformation

Joni Mitchell removes music from Spotify over vaccine misinformation
Amber Heard looks gorgeous as she poses for 'last selfie of the week'

Amber Heard looks gorgeous as she poses for 'last selfie of the week'

Latest

view all