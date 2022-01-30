Spider-Man couple Tom Holland, Zendaya buy first home in London worth £3million

Spider-man Tom Holland and his MJ Zendaya are taking their relationship to a new level.

The couple has reportedly, bought a £3million sic-bed home in the UK and are planning to move in this summer. The lovebirds' new home is near Tom's parents' house.

A source said: “They are over the moon about the property and getting their first home together.



“They are very much in love and wanted their first home to be in London where Tom grew up. Everyone is thrilled for them.”

The source continued: “Tom has made it clear he wants hi-tech security all around the premises, starting with an 8ft steel security gate on the drive. He was also very specific about his man cave and the cinema room.



Their house will also have a gym, cinema and a man cave. Tom bought the new property in South West London, earlier this month.