Sunday Jan 30 2022
Watch: Drake reacts to son Adonis Graham, 4, speaking French: ‘What did you say?’

Sunday Jan 30, 2022

Drake made fans go swooning over his adorable chit-chat with his four-year-old son Adonis Graham in a latest Instagram video.

Taking to Facebook-owned platform, the One Dance song-maker dropped a video of him getting into a debate with the boy over his height.

Graham asked his dad how ‘big’ he would be when he grows up. “Are you going to be much bigger than me?” he asked.

“Am I going to be much bigger than you? I don’t think so, you’re pretty tall,” replied the God’s Plan rapper, while asking, “You think you’re going to be bigger than me? In response, the toddler confidently said, “Yeah”.

The later part of the video shows Graham flaunting his French speaking skills as he takes shot at teaching a few sentences to his dad.

“You want I teach you how to speak en France?" he asked before he said something in French.

Reacting to his boy’s fluent speech, Drake asked, “What did you say?”

Graham explained, “I said, 'When you're older, you are all broken, and you're going to turn back into space.”

The Certified Lover Boy rapper burst into laughter, saying, “Is that really what you said or are you making stuff up?”

