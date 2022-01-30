Happy Birthday Oprah Winfrey! Reese Witherspoon & more wish the host as she turns 68

Famed American TV talk show host and producer Oprah Winfrey turned a year older as she is celebrating her 68th birthday today.

The media mogul has been showered with love and birthday wishes from fans all over the world. Taking to her social media, actress Reese Witherspoon also shared a loving note for the famed author.

"Happy birthday to the most inspiring mentor & friend I could ever ask for! Thank you for all the Good work you put into this world everyday!" the Legally Blonde star wrote.





The Morning Show actress also shared a special video with Winfrey. “In honor of the amazing @oprah’s birthday, sharing the video that plays rent-free in my head everyday. I (heart icon) you, OW!!” she captioned the video on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, famous stars including Niecy Nash, Viola Davis, Will Smith and Ellen DeGeneres also took to their social media and wished the famed TV personality.

Take a look.







