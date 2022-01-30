 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Happy Birthday Oprah Winfrey! Reese Witherspoon & more wish the host as she turns 68

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 30, 2022

Happy Birthday Oprah Winfrey! Reese Witherspoon & more wish the host as she turns 68
Happy Birthday Oprah Winfrey! Reese Witherspoon & more wish the host as she turns 68

Famed American TV talk show host and producer Oprah Winfrey turned a year older as she is celebrating her 68th birthday today.

The media mogul has been showered with love and birthday wishes from fans all over the world. Taking to her social media, actress Reese Witherspoon also shared a loving note for the famed author.

"Happy birthday to the most inspiring mentor & friend I could ever ask for! Thank you for all the Good work you put into this world everyday!" the Legally Blonde star wrote.


The Morning Show actress also shared a special video with Winfrey. “In honor of the amazing @oprah’s birthday, sharing the video that plays rent-free in my head everyday. I (heart icon) you, OW!!” she captioned the video on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, famous stars including Niecy Nash, Viola Davis, Will Smith and Ellen DeGeneres also took to their social media and wished the famed TV personality.

Take a look.



More From Entertainment:

Georgina Rodriguez flaunts her baby bump for the first time

Georgina Rodriguez flaunts her baby bump for the first time
Watch: Drake reacts to son Adonis Graham, 4, speaking French: ‘What did you say?’

Watch: Drake reacts to son Adonis Graham, 4, speaking French: ‘What did you say?’
Spider-Man couple Tom Holland, Zendaya buy first home in London worth £3million

Spider-Man couple Tom Holland, Zendaya buy first home in London worth £3million
BTS member V sets another record on 'Spotify' with 'Christmas Tree'

BTS member V sets another record on 'Spotify' with 'Christmas Tree'

Kim Kardashian knows Kanye West 'will not accept' Pete Davidson, worried about future

Kim Kardashian knows Kanye West 'will not accept' Pete Davidson, worried about future
Cristiano Ronaldo hints on marrying girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez 'in a month'

Cristiano Ronaldo hints on marrying girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez 'in a month'

David Beckham son Brookyln to have honeymoon in SPACE with Nicola Peltz

David Beckham son Brookyln to have honeymoon in SPACE with Nicola Peltz

Adele cancels BRITS performance after Las Vegas shows over 'boyfriend problems': Report

Adele cancels BRITS performance after Las Vegas shows over 'boyfriend problems': Report
Janet Jackson is 'good friends' with Justin Timberlake after Super Bowl scandal

Janet Jackson is 'good friends' with Justin Timberlake after Super Bowl scandal
Piers Morgan reacts to Kanye West and Julia Fox's intimate photos

Piers Morgan reacts to Kanye West and Julia Fox's intimate photos

'God Save The Queen': Writer of anti-monarchy anthem warms to the royal family

'God Save The Queen': Writer of anti-monarchy anthem warms to the royal family

'Vikings' Lagertha actress 'stands by her motherland Ukraine' amid crisis

'Vikings' Lagertha actress 'stands by her motherland Ukraine' amid crisis

Latest

view all