Gwyneth Paltrow says THIS about ex Chris Martin’s girlfriend Dakota Johnson

Gwyneth Paltrow has once again reiterated her love for her ex-husband Chris Martin’s ladylove Dakota Johnson

Paltrow revealed what she thinks of Johnson after a curious follower asked her if she ‘loves’ her former husband’s girlfriend during a fan AMA on Instagram, reported The New York Post.

Replying to the query, Paltrow simply said, “Very much!”

The comment is far from being the first to prove Paltrow and Johnson’s amicable relationship despite their dating history; just last November, the two were spotted chatting at a Gucci fashion show in LA.

Even a year before that, Johnson accompanied her beau Martin and Paltrow on their family trip to Aspen with the kids they share, Apple and Moses Martin.

Johnson and Martin have been linked since January 2018, while Martin and Paltrow parted ways back in 2014 after 13 years of being together.