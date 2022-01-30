 
Kendall Jenner gives fans major style envy as she rocks vibrant ensemble for outing with pal

Supermodel Kendall Jenner brightened up a gloomy Los Angeles afternoon as she stepped out with friend in vibrant outfit on Saturday.

The 26-year-old model left onlookers in awe and had all eyes on her as she braved LA weather in colourful ensemble on weekend.

Kylie's sister donned a bright yellow turtleneck sweatshirt to hide her enviably toned tummy. She also kept an orange sweater perched on her shoulders, giving fans major style envy.

The fashionista highlighted her slender legs in a pair of blue jeans and some brown heeled boots. She accessorized with a stylish pair of sunglasses and some dainty gold hoop earrings.

Jenner's outing comes just a day after she was seen in a pair of promotional shots for the athleisure brand, rocking a cropped hoodie and athletic bra combo, both of which showed off her perfectly toned tummy.

Kendall Jenner perfectly sleeked back her famous brunette locks into a lengthy ponytail. She was photographed enjoying lunch outdoors with her friend Travis Bennett.

