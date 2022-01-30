American TikToker killed in hit-and-run accident in Florida: Watch

An American TikToker with 100k+ followers was killed after being struck by an SUV while riding home

An American TikToker with more than 100,000 followers on the video-sharing app died after being involved in a hit-and-run car accident on Tuesday, reported People.

Leonardo Gil Fraga, a Florida hospital worker off of TikTok, was struck by an SUV while riding home from the Hialeah Hospital on his motorcycle at 9:30 p.m. on January 25, a GoFundMe page set up to cover funeral costs stated.

The 34-year-old was found lying on the side of the road by a passer-by who proceeded to call for help, Fraga’s aunty Katiuska Fernandez told 7News Miami. He was then taken to the Jackson Memorial Hospital where he passed away.

Surveillance footage of the incident clearly shows the vehicle that hit Fraga’s motorcycle just seconds after he entered an intersection.

Watch:





According to the Hialeah Police Lt. Eduardo Rodriguez, “Gil was traveling southbound on the roadway when the offending vehicle turned in front of the victim… the driver did not give Gil an opportunity to even attempt to stop.”

"In the video, you see that the vehicle pulls forward and it looks like it's about to stop, it does stop for a very short period of time but then it just takes off again. So now that person could be facing some very serious charges,” he added.