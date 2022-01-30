Kim Kardashian's new post receives endless praise, makes Kourtney feel thrilled

American TV personality and socialite Kim Kardashian sparked major fans frenzy as she shared new sizzling pic after Photoshop accusations.

The 41-year-old star shared a jaw-dropping snap to Instagram from her recent tropical vacation, wowing her 283 million followers on Saturday.



Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian commented "Oh my soul" and her good friend Olivia Pierson replied, "My goodness," with a heart-eye and fire emoji.



Pete Davidson's flame rocked a bright pink string bikini and oversized sunglasses, the mother-of-four looked absolutely incredible. She swept her dark locks into a low ponytail and sported a subtle hint of nude lip-gloss.

Kim's new snap garnered endless praise from her fans. "This is beyond amazing," wrote one. "Keep them coming!" added another.

Kim Kardashian's latest post comes after she deleted a bikini picture from her Instagram after fans realized it may have been Photoshopped.