Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'under pressure' to make UK visit

File Footage





Pressure is mounting on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit the royal family back in the UK in a bid to keep up the Sussex brand alive abroad.

Questions continue to loom over whether Prince Harry will be able to return to the UK with his wife Meghan amid the ongoing security row.

Palace Confidential host Jo Elvin said: “It’s clear that the pressure is on Harry to make a return visit to the UK.”

To which royal commentator Richard Eden replied: “Well, I think the pressure would come from himself as well.

"I mean, as Kate says they need to keep up that royal link and that's what gives them the attraction and appeal in America.

“I'm sure Harry, and maybe Meghan less so, but they do want to come back to Britain and I mentioned last week about the christening, you know Lilibet’s christening.

“They want a royal christening for her and that's the sort of thing that keeps that royal brand up but what are the practicalities, where would they stay, what protection will they get?"

He added: “It’s just become so complicated, hasn’t it?

"Such a headache any time and the last thing the Queen wants in this, what's meant to be a joyful year is headaches worrying about these difficult guests.”