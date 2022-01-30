 
Sunday Jan 30 2022
PSL 7: Hassan Khan replaces Shahid Afridi for Quetta Galditors

Sunday Jan 30, 2022

Shahid Afridi (L) and Hassan Khan (R) — Twitter

KARACHI: Left-handed spinner Hassan Khan has replaced veteran all-rounder Shahid Afridi in the Quetta Galditors' squad for the initial matches of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition.

The partial replacement has been made as Afridi is undergoing seven days isolation, a statement from the Pakistani Cricket Board (PCB) said Sunday.

The PSL's technical committee approved the replacement and now the left-hand spinner will undergo three-day isolation before joining the squad.

The Gladiators have three more matches in the ongoing Karachi leg. They will go against Multan Sultans on January 31, Islamabad United on February 3, and Lahore Qalandars on February 7. They have won one out of the two matches played so far.

The former Pakistan team captain and Gladiators all-rounder had tested positive for coronavirus on January 27 after he had briefly exited the bio-secure bubble for a medical check-up.

