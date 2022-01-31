Salman Khan receives ’Personality of the Year’ award in Saudi Arabia

Salman Khan’s popularity continues to rise worldwide as he recently received a Personality of the Year award in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Dabangg star dropped a photo of him getting honoured with the prestigious awards at the Joy Awards.

The A-lister, dressed up in a sleek black suit, looked dashing standing on the stage. He marked the moment, writing in the caption of the post, “My brother Bu Nasser … it was lovely meeting with you .. @turkialalshik.”

Earlier in December 2021, Khan staged some stunning performance in KSA as part of his Da-Bangg tour.



He was accompanied by Shilpa Shetty, Aayush Sharma, Saiee Manjrekar and others on the tour.

Thousands of people arrived at concert’s venue, The Boulevard Riyadh to have a glimpse of Khan’s energetic live show.

On the work front, the Kick actor last appeared on Antim: The Final Truth. Meanwhile, a number of projects are in the pipeline, including Tiger 3 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, etc.