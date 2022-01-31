‘Bridgerton’ star Nicola Coughlan advises body-shamers to stop sharing their opinions

Irish actor, Nicola Coughlan, known for her Penelope Featherington role in Bridgerton, recently spoke out against mean comments shaming her body.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, the Derry Girls actor dropped her mirror selfie to respond to trolls.

She penned down a lengthy note to call out people ‘sharing their opinions’ about her appearance.

“Hello! So just a thing- if you have an opinion about my body please, please don’t share it with me,” she expressed in the captions.

“Most people are being nice and not trying to be offensive but I am just one real life human being and it’s really hard to take the weight of thousands of opinions on how you look being sent directly to you every day,” added the 35-year-old actor.



“If you have an opinion about me that’s ok, I understand I’m on TV and that people will have things to think and say but I beg you not to send it to me directly,” she ended the note while adding a few words of appreciation for her pretty blonde hairs.