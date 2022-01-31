Channing Tatum talks directorial debut in new film titled ‘Dog’

Renowned actor Channing Tatum recently shed some light on his love for animals while celebrating the upcoming release of his very own directional titled, Dog.

For those unversed, the actor co-directed this film alongside American film producer Reid Carolin.

He started off his interview with Empire magazine by explaining his inspiration behind the entire project and admitted it all started when “My dog was dying and so we went on one last road trip together.”

Tatum was also quoted telling the publication, “When I came back, I told the boys at the office about the experience and how emotional it was, and that’s really where the story came from.”

“We wanted to make it a feel good movie though, and have people enjoy the experience of being in the theatre, because every time we told people we were making a dog movie they were like, ‘Does the dog die? I don’t want to watch the dog die’.”

Another one of the inspirations that helped bring his vision to life was the Tom Hanks classic, Turner & Hooch. While explaining its impact Tatum explained, “I really enjoyed that film as a kid, it’s Tom Hanks and a dog, what’s not to like? In terms of acting with the dog, I actually took a lot of inspiration from that movie.”