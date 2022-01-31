Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't quit lucrative Spotify deal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't quit Spotify despite a Covid 'fake' news row engulfing the platform.

Rogan's podcast 'The Joe Rogan Experience' is easily the most-popular show on Spotify after he joined in a £100m deal, but he has repeatedly been accused of using it to encourage his "fit and healthy" fans not to get the vaccine.



Harry and Meghan were branded "hypocrites" for not taking action themselves. They were accused of keeping quiet on the matter to protect their own £18 million deal with the music streaming app.

In response to criticism, the pair have now claimed they have previously spoken with Spotify bosses about their concerns but insisted they remain "committed" to sharing content through the tech giant.



Prince Harry and Meghan Marke reportedly put pressure on Spotify to drop Joe Rogan, 'expresses concerns' over Covid misinformation as cancel mob try to remove vaccine-sceptic podcaster.

Last week US musician Neil Young removed his music from the platform in protest at it hosting content by podcast superstar Joe Rogan that contained disinformation about Covid-19 vaccines, triggering a wave of debate about whether other high profile figures - including Prince Harry & Duchess of Sussex - would remove their songs as well.

Former Good Morning presenter Piers Morgan has also reacted to Prince the Duke and Duchess of Sussex statement on the current Spotify row. Commenting on royal editors Omid Scobie and Chris Ship’s tweets, Piers Morgan said, “Note: no suggestion of returning all the $$$ that @Spotify have paid them.”



Harry an Meghan have still only managed to produce one podcast for Spotify, despite their multi-million pound deal - a move that has forced the company to take the Sussexes' output "into their own hands".