 
entertainment
Monday Jan 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't quit lucrative Spotify deal

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 31, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wont quit lucrative Spotify deal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't  quit Spotify despite a Covid 'fake' news row engulfing the platform.

Rogan's podcast 'The Joe Rogan Experience' is easily the most-popular show on Spotify after he joined in a £100m deal, but he has repeatedly been accused of using it to encourage his "fit and healthy" fans not to get the vaccine.

Harry and Meghan were branded "hypocrites" for not taking action themselves. They were accused of keeping quiet on the matter to protect their own £18 million deal with the music streaming app.

In response to criticism, the pair have now claimed they have previously spoken with Spotify bosses about their concerns but insisted they remain "committed" to sharing content through the tech giant.

Prince Harry and Meghan Marke reportedly put pressure on Spotify to drop Joe Rogan, 'expresses concerns' over Covid misinformation as cancel mob try to remove vaccine-sceptic podcaster.

Last week US musician Neil Young removed his music from the platform in protest at it hosting content by podcast superstar Joe Rogan that contained disinformation about Covid-19 vaccines, triggering a wave of debate about whether other high profile figures - including Prince Harry & Duchess of Sussex - would remove their songs as well.

Former Good Morning presenter Piers Morgan has also reacted to Prince the Duke and Duchess of Sussex statement on the current Spotify row. Commenting on royal editors Omid Scobie and Chris Ship’s tweets, Piers Morgan said, “Note: no suggestion of returning all the $$$ that @Spotify have paid them.”

Harry an Meghan have still only managed to produce one podcast for Spotify, despite their multi-million pound deal - a move that has forced the company to take the Sussexes' output "into their own hands".

More From Entertainment:

John Mulaney to Join ‘Saturday Night Live's five-timers club in February

John Mulaney to Join ‘Saturday Night Live's five-timers club in February
Nick Cannon to become father for eight time, hosts baby shower with Bre Tiesi

Nick Cannon to become father for eight time, hosts baby shower with Bre Tiesi
Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana to ditch the use of animal fur

Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana to ditch the use of animal fur

Queen's aide recalls prank which saw her being 'sacked'

Queen's aide recalls prank which saw her being 'sacked'

‘Bridgerton’ star Nicola Coughlan advises body-shamers to stop sharing their opinions

‘Bridgerton’ star Nicola Coughlan advises body-shamers to stop sharing their opinions
Kate Middleton looks just like her mother in throwback pic

Kate Middleton looks just like her mother in throwback pic
Kate Middleton, Prince William find ‘perfect place’ to raise their children

Kate Middleton, Prince William find ‘perfect place’ to raise their children
Britain’s royal family expected to reunite in March for THIS reason

Britain’s royal family expected to reunite in March for THIS reason
BTS’s Jimin undergoes appendicitis surgery, tests positive for COVID-19

BTS’s Jimin undergoes appendicitis surgery, tests positive for COVID-19
Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom seeks a second chance with her

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom seeks a second chance with her
BTS becomes the first Asian act to reach most-streamed artist milestone on Spotify

BTS becomes the first Asian act to reach most-streamed artist milestone on Spotify
Joe Rogan breaks silence after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s statement to Spotify

Joe Rogan breaks silence after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s statement to Spotify

Latest

view all