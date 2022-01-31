 
entertainment
Monday Jan 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Dua Lipa poses in heavy New York snowfall: ‘everything is totally fine’

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 31, 2022

Dua Lipa poses in heavy New York snowfall: ‘everything is totally fine’
Dua Lipa poses in heavy New York snowfall: ‘everything is totally fine’

Dua Lipa continues to set up fashion goals amidst the freezing cold weather of New York as she just treated fans photos of her looking classy in an all-black outfit.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the New Rules singer uploaded a series of snaps showing her posing outside amidst piles of snow.

Dua Lipa poses in heavy New York snowfall: ‘everything is totally fine’

The Levitating singer donned a monochromatic outfit, featuring a top which she tucked in baggy cargo pants. Lipa wore a long leather trench coat as she radiated Matrix vibes.

Dua Lipa poses in heavy New York snowfall: ‘everything is totally fine’

The Cold Heart song-maker completed her look with a scarf around her head and modern red glasses.

She captioned the stunning photographs, “everything is totally fine.”

Dua Lipa poses in heavy New York snowfall: ‘everything is totally fine’

The 26-year-old singer recently broke up with Anwar Hadid due to her busy schedule. She got candid with WSJ Magazine to admit that she tries to keep her life private.

“Something that I've realised over time is how little people actually know. I've made peace with the fact that people can think what they want to think, but no one really, truly knows what's happening behind closed doors.

"My circle's really tight, my family and my friends keep me so grounded, and it gives me some kind of comfort that not everything is out there that would take away from your life and privacy,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

BTS drops teaser of ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’s OST ‘Stay Alive, leaves ARMY thrilled

BTS drops teaser of ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’s OST ‘Stay Alive, leaves ARMY thrilled
Tom Holland secures £3m London pad for Zendaya: source

Tom Holland secures £3m London pad for Zendaya: source
Queen didn't want to 'antagonise' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle through this move

Queen didn't want to 'antagonise' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle through this move

Lily Collins showers praises over Phil Collins on 71st birthday: 'Thank you for inspiring me'

Lily Collins showers praises over Phil Collins on 71st birthday: 'Thank you for inspiring me'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shun criticism, stick to Spotify's deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shun criticism, stick to Spotify's deal
‘Suits’ set to be remade in Arabic with Ramadan release date

‘Suits’ set to be remade in Arabic with Ramadan release date

John Mulaney to Join ‘Saturday Night Live's five-timers club in February

John Mulaney to Join ‘Saturday Night Live's five-timers club in February
Nick Cannon to become father for eight time, hosts baby shower with Bre Tiesi

Nick Cannon to become father for eight time, hosts baby shower with Bre Tiesi
Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana to ditch the use of animal fur

Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana to ditch the use of animal fur

Queen's aide recalls prank which saw her being 'sacked'

Queen's aide recalls prank which saw her being 'sacked'

Channing Tatum talks directorial debut in new film titled ‘Dog’

Channing Tatum talks directorial debut in new film titled ‘Dog’
‘Bridgerton’ star Nicola Coughlan advises body-shamers to stop sharing their opinions

‘Bridgerton’ star Nicola Coughlan advises body-shamers to stop sharing their opinions

Latest

view all