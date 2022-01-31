Dua Lipa poses in heavy New York snowfall: ‘everything is totally fine’

Dua Lipa continues to set up fashion goals amidst the freezing cold weather of New York as she just treated fans photos of her looking classy in an all-black outfit.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the New Rules singer uploaded a series of snaps showing her posing outside amidst piles of snow.

The Levitating singer donned a monochromatic outfit, featuring a top which she tucked in baggy cargo pants. Lipa wore a long leather trench coat as she radiated Matrix vibes.



The Cold Heart song-maker completed her look with a scarf around her head and modern red glasses.

She captioned the stunning photographs, “everything is totally fine.”

The 26-year-old singer recently broke up with Anwar Hadid due to her busy schedule. She got candid with WSJ Magazine to admit that she tries to keep her life private.

“Something that I've realised over time is how little people actually know. I've made peace with the fact that people can think what they want to think, but no one really, truly knows what's happening behind closed doors.

"My circle's really tight, my family and my friends keep me so grounded, and it gives me some kind of comfort that not everything is out there that would take away from your life and privacy,” she added.