 
entertainment
Monday Jan 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Tom Holland secures £3m London pad for Zendaya: source

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 31, 2022

Tom Holland secures £3m London pad for Zendaya: source
Tom Holland secures £3m London pad for Zendaya: source

Actor Tom Holland has reportedly decided to buy a £3 million pad for his lady love Zendaya in the bustling streets of London.

This news has been brought forward by a source close to The Sunday Mirror and according to their findings, “They are over the moon about the property and getting their first home together.”

“They are very much in love and wanted their first home to be in London where Tom grew up. Everyone is thrilled for them.”

The actor also got candid about his personal qualms with privacy and admitted, "I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private because I share so much of my life with the world anyway."

Even though much of his life is open to the public, Holland consistently refuses to talk of his relationship with Zendaya, without her presence.

Even when his relationship with the Euphoria actress came into the conversation Holland politely declined saying, "It’s not a conversation that I can have without her.”

“You know, I respect her too much to say … This isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together."

He did however admit that he views their relationship as “sacred” and special. “The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own …”

Before concluding he even claimed, “I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other."

More From Entertainment:

BTS drops teaser of ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’s OST ‘Stay Alive, leaves ARMY thrilled

BTS drops teaser of ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’s OST ‘Stay Alive, leaves ARMY thrilled
Queen didn't want to 'antagonise' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle through this move

Queen didn't want to 'antagonise' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle through this move

Dua Lipa poses in heavy New York snowfall: ‘everything is totally fine’

Dua Lipa poses in heavy New York snowfall: ‘everything is totally fine’

Lily Collins showers praises over Phil Collins on 71st birthday: 'Thank you for inspiring me'

Lily Collins showers praises over Phil Collins on 71st birthday: 'Thank you for inspiring me'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shun criticism, stick to Spotify's deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shun criticism, stick to Spotify's deal
‘Suits’ set to be remade in Arabic with Ramadan release date

‘Suits’ set to be remade in Arabic with Ramadan release date

John Mulaney to Join ‘Saturday Night Live's five-timers club in February

John Mulaney to Join ‘Saturday Night Live's five-timers club in February
Nick Cannon to become father for eight time, hosts baby shower with Bre Tiesi

Nick Cannon to become father for eight time, hosts baby shower with Bre Tiesi
Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana to ditch the use of animal fur

Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana to ditch the use of animal fur

Queen's aide recalls prank which saw her being 'sacked'

Queen's aide recalls prank which saw her being 'sacked'

Channing Tatum talks directorial debut in new film titled ‘Dog’

Channing Tatum talks directorial debut in new film titled ‘Dog’
‘Bridgerton’ star Nicola Coughlan advises body-shamers to stop sharing their opinions

‘Bridgerton’ star Nicola Coughlan advises body-shamers to stop sharing their opinions

Latest

view all