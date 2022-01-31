Tom Holland secures £3m London pad for Zendaya: source

Actor Tom Holland has reportedly decided to buy a £3 million pad for his lady love Zendaya in the bustling streets of London.



This news has been brought forward by a source close to The Sunday Mirror and according to their findings, “They are over the moon about the property and getting their first home together.”

“They are very much in love and wanted their first home to be in London where Tom grew up. Everyone is thrilled for them.”

The actor also got candid about his personal qualms with privacy and admitted, "I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private because I share so much of my life with the world anyway."

Even though much of his life is open to the public, Holland consistently refuses to talk of his relationship with Zendaya, without her presence.

Even when his relationship with the Euphoria actress came into the conversation Holland politely declined saying, "It’s not a conversation that I can have without her.”

“You know, I respect her too much to say … This isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together."

He did however admit that he views their relationship as “sacred” and special. “The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own …”

Before concluding he even claimed, “I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other."