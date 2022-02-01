 
Gigi Hadid set to host Next In Fashion with Tan France

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is all set to replace Alexa Chung on season two of Netflix's Next In Fashion.

The 26-year-old will co-host the next series alongside Queer Eye's Tan France, who presented the first season alongside Alexa, also 38.

Both Gigi and Tan confirmed the news on Instagram on Monday, writing: 'Who would have thought when we met over Facetime 4 years ago that we'd be hosting NEXT IN FASHION TOGETHER!'

Their identical social media posts continued: 'You read that right! The secret's out. You better get ready, casting is now open.'

Gigi Hadid and Tan, alongside the news, posted a photo of themselves putting on a friendly display at a fashion bash.

