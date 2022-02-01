50% Pakistanis think Maryam Nawaz, not Shehbaz should be next PM: Miftah Ismail





Miftah Ismail claims establishment and incumbent government are not on the same page.

Former minister says both PTI and PPP are incompetent, but that PTI is "the most incompetent".

Says Nawaz Sharif should not return to Pakistan now.

PML-N senior leader and former finance minister Miftah Ismail said that half of the people in Pakistan think that Maryam Nawaz should be the next prime minister and not Shehbaz Sharif.

Speaking on Geo News programme Jashan-e-Cricket, PML-N leader said that nowadays Mohammad Rizwan is his favourite player and that he will support every team Rizwan plays for.

Commenting on Hammad Azhar's performance as the federal minister for energy, Ismail said that the country is facing a gas shortage and that whenever he says this, Azhar gets angry. "Hammad Azhar is not corrupt, but his performance is not good."



The PML-N leader also claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan is not going to complete his tenure, adding that "the establishment and the incumbent government are not on the same page."

Speaking about Nawaz Sharif, he said that NS is not a corrupt person. Instead, Ismail said, Nawaz spends on people. He was of the opinion that Nawaz should not return to the country now.

The former finance minister further said that both PTI and PPP are incompetent, but PTI is "the most incompetent".

The PML-N leader said that 50% of people in the country think that Maryam Nawaz should be the next prime minister instead of Shahbaz Sharif.

Ismail also remarked that PML-N leader Captain (r) Safdar should not have chanted slogans at Quaid’s mausoleum.