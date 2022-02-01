Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan steal the spotlight in black outfits: See pic

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor has shared a glimpse of a family picture from Amrita Arora's birthday bash that has taken the internet by storm.

The Jab We Met actor has recently joined her bestie's special day with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. Interestingly, Bebo was seen twinning in black with Saif and Tim, giving a perfect family vibe.

While sharing the picture on her Instagram Stories the 3 Idiots actor captioned it, “My boys.”

In the photo, Kareena can be seen wearing a short black dress paired with blue heels.

Meanwhile, the Hum Tum actor looked regal in his black kurta paired with white pyjama. On the other hand, the four-year-old donned a black sweatshirt and denim and gave a thumbs-up sign for the camera.

Earlier, Kareena had also shared a sweet birthday message for Amrita, giving an insight into their friendship.

She wrote, "A friend who understands the power of afternoon naps…is a keeper. Happy birthday to my darling BFF…here’s to working out together,wine,cheese,Palak soup and ummmm virtual holidays. Life is so much more fun with you in it. @amuaroraofficial.”

