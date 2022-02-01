Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker to soon walk down the aisle in ‘fairytale’ wedding?

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expected to soon hold a ‘fairytale’ ceremony to tie the knot as the couple has already begun the preparations.

According to the Us Weekly, the lovebirds, who got engaged in October, are not holding their wedding for too long as the nuptial can take place ‘as soon as this spring.’

Quoting its source, the outlet said that the Blink-182 drummer is ‘so ready’ to make Kourtney his wife.

“They couldn’t be more in love,” spilled the insider to the publication while adding that the pair is really excited’ to plan their special day.

“(Kourtney) doesn’t want any details of her wedding getting out as she wants it to be a surprise to guests. It’s going to be a fairy tale wedding for sure, though,” revealed the source.

Moreover, the outlet previously reported that the couple plans to bring their child to this world.

“They will have a baby together without any doubt, it’s just a matter of when and how,” a source revealed in October last year.