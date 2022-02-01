 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker to soon walk down the aisle in ‘fairytale’ wedding?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 01, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker to soon walk down the aisle in ‘fairytale’ wedding?
 Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker to soon walk down the aisle in ‘fairytale’ wedding?

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expected to soon hold a ‘fairytale’ ceremony to tie the knot as the couple has already begun the preparations.

According to the Us Weekly, the lovebirds, who got engaged in October, are not holding their wedding for too long as the nuptial can take place ‘as soon as this spring.’

Quoting its source, the outlet said that the Blink-182 drummer is ‘so ready’ to make Kourtney his wife. 

“They couldn’t be more in love,” spilled the insider to the publication while adding that the pair is really excited’ to plan their special day.

“(Kourtney) doesn’t want any details of her wedding getting out as she wants it to be a surprise to guests. It’s going to be a fairy tale wedding for sure, though,” revealed the source.

Moreover, the outlet previously reported that the couple plans to bring their child to this world. 

“They will have a baby together without any doubt, it’s just a matter of when and how,” a source revealed in October last year. 

More From Entertainment:

Rihanna’s baby daddy A$AP Rocky sends her ‘roomfuls of flowers’

Rihanna’s baby daddy A$AP Rocky sends her ‘roomfuls of flowers’
Piers Morgan blasts 'hypocrites' Megan Markle, Prince Harry for 'supressing' US law

Piers Morgan blasts 'hypocrites' Megan Markle, Prince Harry for 'supressing' US law
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry can face financial difficulties in 2022: Here’s why

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry can face financial difficulties in 2022: Here’s why
Virginia Giuffre lawyer to question Queen in Prince Andrew sex scandal?

Virginia Giuffre lawyer to question Queen in Prince Andrew sex scandal?
BTS fans take over internet to wish Jimin a speedy recovery post appendicitis surgery

BTS fans take over internet to wish Jimin a speedy recovery post appendicitis surgery

Janet Jackson was banned from Grammys after wardrobe malfunction

Janet Jackson was banned from Grammys after wardrobe malfunction
Robert Pattinson chased Batman role for a year, was 'obsessed'

Robert Pattinson chased Batman role for a year, was 'obsessed'
Kapil Sharma celebrates first birthday of son Trishaan

Kapil Sharma celebrates first birthday of son Trishaan
Kanye West tells fans to stop asking him to make NFT: ‘Ask me later’

Kanye West tells fans to stop asking him to make NFT: ‘Ask me later’
BTS' V drops comment on Park Seo-joon's golf post

BTS' V drops comment on Park Seo-joon's golf post
‘Be prepared’: Singer Frank Turner on music’s mental toll

‘Be prepared’: Singer Frank Turner on music’s mental toll
Nick Cannon confirms expecting 8th baby, congratulates Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Nick Cannon confirms expecting 8th baby, congratulates Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Latest

view all