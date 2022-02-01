 
Tuesday Feb 01 2022
‘Sex and the City’ reboot ‘And Just Like That’ teases documentary release: Watch

Tuesday Feb 01, 2022

Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That may be heading towards the end of its first season, but there’s more in store for fans!

HBO Max on Monday dropped a teaser for an And Just Like That documentary which is scheduled to release alongside the revival’s season finale on Thursday, February 3, reported People.

The documentary, titled And Just Like That… The Documentary, will take fans behind the scenes during the making of the SATC revival featuring Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda Hobbes, and Kristin Davis’ Charlotte York Goldenblatt.

The teaser features appearances from Parker Nixon, Davis, and additional cast members Sara Ramírez, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman and Sarita Choudhury.

Also seen briefly is the late Willie Garson who passed away last year from pancreatic cancer and was seen as Stanford Blatch in the show. Embattled actor Chris Noth, Mr. Big in the show, however, is notably missing from the trailer.

