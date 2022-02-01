 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Royal family defended for using taxpayers' money

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 01, 2022

File Footage 


Critics often question the need of the monarch, a royal commentator has ensured that the UK greatly benefits from having to pay their taxes to the government for the royal family to use.

According to Richard Fitzwilliams, while speaking to Daily Star, the royal family's power has brought ample benefits to the country in terms of business and relations with other countries. 

He told the publication: "There is the benefit of the use of the royals when they go abroad as the ultimate in soft power.

"Such trips have enormous benefit for British business.

"The Commonwealth links are highly significant, with the monarch at the head of an association of 54 states.

"There is also the huge tourist potential, obviously there are security costs, but the official cost, £1.24 per person per year – currently including the refurbishment of Buckingham Palace – is a bargain."

More From Entertainment:

‘Sex and the City’ reboot ‘And Just Like That’ teases documentary release: Watch

‘Sex and the City’ reboot ‘And Just Like That’ teases documentary release: Watch
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker to soon walk down the aisle in ‘fairytale’ wedding?

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker to soon walk down the aisle in ‘fairytale’ wedding?
Rihanna’s baby daddy A$AP Rocky sends her ‘roomfuls of flowers’

Rihanna’s baby daddy A$AP Rocky sends her ‘roomfuls of flowers’
Piers Morgan blasts 'hypocrites' Megan Markle, Prince Harry for 'supressing' US law

Piers Morgan blasts 'hypocrites' Megan Markle, Prince Harry for 'supressing' US law
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry can face financial difficulties in 2022: Here’s why

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry can face financial difficulties in 2022: Here’s why
Virginia Giuffre lawyer to question Queen in Prince Andrew sex scandal?

Virginia Giuffre lawyer to question Queen in Prince Andrew sex scandal?
BTS fans take over internet to wish Jimin a speedy recovery post appendicitis surgery

BTS fans take over internet to wish Jimin a speedy recovery post appendicitis surgery

Janet Jackson was banned from Grammys after wardrobe malfunction

Janet Jackson was banned from Grammys after wardrobe malfunction
Robert Pattinson chased Batman role for a year, was 'obsessed'

Robert Pattinson chased Batman role for a year, was 'obsessed'
Kapil Sharma celebrates first birthday of son Trishaan

Kapil Sharma celebrates first birthday of son Trishaan
Kanye West tells fans to stop asking him to make NFT: ‘Ask me later’

Kanye West tells fans to stop asking him to make NFT: ‘Ask me later’
BTS' V drops comment on Park Seo-joon's golf post

BTS' V drops comment on Park Seo-joon's golf post

Latest

view all