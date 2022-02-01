Royal family defended for using taxpayers' money

File Footage





Critics often question the need of the monarch, a royal commentator has ensured that the UK greatly benefits from having to pay their taxes to the government for the royal family to use.

According to Richard Fitzwilliams, while speaking to Daily Star, the royal family's power has brought ample benefits to the country in terms of business and relations with other countries.

He told the publication: "There is the benefit of the use of the royals when they go abroad as the ultimate in soft power.

"Such trips have enormous benefit for British business.

"The Commonwealth links are highly significant, with the monarch at the head of an association of 54 states.

"There is also the huge tourist potential, obviously there are security costs, but the official cost, £1.24 per person per year – currently including the refurbishment of Buckingham Palace – is a bargain."