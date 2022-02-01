 
Tuesday Feb 01 2022
Murtaza Ali Shah

Industrialist Mian Mansha joins British Asian Trust

Murtaza Ali Shah

Tuesday Feb 01, 2022

LONDON: The British Asian Trust has appointed leading Pakistani industrialist Mian Mohammad Mansha as chair of their Advisory Council in Pakistan.

The British Asian Trust said that Mansha has been made part of the charity working in South Asia due to his credentials and contribution.

Mansha, founder and Chairman of Nishat Group of Companies and Chairman of MCB Bank Limited, in a statement, said: “I am honoured and excited to have been appointed Chair of the British Asian Trust’s Pakistan Advisory Council. I have been enormously impressed with the work of the British Asian Trust in Pakistan, especially the ground-breaking mental health programme, and their focus on supporting thousands of women to secure jobs. I look forward to supporting the organisation to be even more impactful.”

Chief Executive of the British Asian Trust Richard Hawkes said: “We are delighted that Mian Mansha has joined as Chair of our Pakistan Advisory Council. We hope that his leadership will contribute greatly to our work in Pakistan. It is through the guidance of our Advisory Councils that we do all we can to be impactful, cost-effective and accountable in all our endeavours.”

The British Asian Trust is an International Development organisation that wants to see a South Asia that is prospering and fair for all. The work supports large-scale, sustainable solutions that enable poor and marginalised people to achieve their full potential. It was founded by his royal highness, the prince of Wales and a group of visionary British Asians to deliver effective programmes to help tackle poverty and inequality in South Asia and to date has positively impacted the lives of almost 6.6 million people.

The British Asian Trust has been supporting programmes in Pakistan for over a decade. Over the past three years, its mental health programme has reached nearly 16 million people with mental health messaging through mass media campaigns on TV and social media and provided more then 25,000 people with quality mental health care and support.

Mansha was awarded Pakistan's prestigious civil award, the Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Star of Excellence) in 2004 in recognition of his contributions to industrial development. He is currently Chairman of MCB Bank Limited and a Board member of the Atlantic Council, USA.

