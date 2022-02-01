Prince Harry, Meghan Markle don't want to 'rob' kids from knowing their cousins

File Footage





As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle battle their security row with UK officials, it is said that the couple has their “heart set” on returning even with on-going problems.

A source told Us Weekly that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not want their children, Archie and Lilibet, to miss out on having a loving relationship with their cousins.

However the source added that Prince Harry will not be risking their safety in the event that the security row does not resolve.

"Harry has his heart set on returning to the U.K. to see the queen with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet, but that will only happen if the government takes the appropriate measures to protect his family," an insider said.

"He refuses to put them at risk. Their safety comes before anything else.

"Harry and Meghan are doing everything they can to make the world a better place and feel it would be wrong to rob their children of the opportunity of getting to know their cousins,

"It’s obviously difficult because of the distance factor, so Harry sweetly organized a special Zoom call with Prince William so that the cousins could get to see each other."

