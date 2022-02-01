 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle don't want to 'rob' kids from knowing their cousins

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 01, 2022

File Footage


As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle battle their security row with UK officials, it is said that the couple has their “heart set” on returning even with on-going problems.

A source told Us Weekly that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not want their children, Archie and Lilibet, to miss out on having a loving relationship with their cousins.

However the source added that Prince Harry will not be risking their safety in the event that the security row does not resolve. 

"Harry has his heart set on returning to the U.K. to see the queen with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet, but that will only happen if the government takes the appropriate measures to protect his family," an insider said. 

"He refuses to put them at risk. Their safety comes before anything else.

"Harry and Meghan are doing everything they can to make the world a better place and feel it would be wrong to rob their children of the opportunity of getting to know their cousins,

"It’s obviously difficult because of the distance factor, so Harry sweetly organized a special Zoom call with Prince William so that the cousins could get to see each other."

More From Entertainment:

Justin Bieber buys 'lonely ape' NFT for $1.29 million, netizens react

Justin Bieber buys 'lonely ape' NFT for $1.29 million, netizens react
Halsey gears up for North American tour, announces 'Love and Power' shows dates

Halsey gears up for North American tour, announces 'Love and Power' shows dates
Prince Harry and Meghan could be charged around $150k a year on protection

Prince Harry and Meghan could be charged around $150k a year on protection
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Spotify deal turns 'murky'?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Spotify deal turns 'murky'?
Janet Jackson claims Michael Jackson's company tried to separate them amid 'Scream' shoot

Janet Jackson claims Michael Jackson's company tried to separate them amid 'Scream' shoot
Ed Sheeran leaves behind Dua Lipa to become world's most-played artist on radio

Ed Sheeran leaves behind Dua Lipa to become world's most-played artist on radio
Fatal ‘Rust’ shooting sparks New Mexico gun safety bill for actors

Fatal ‘Rust’ shooting sparks New Mexico gun safety bill for actors
David Beckham reveals interesting thing about her fashion designer wife Victoria

David Beckham reveals interesting thing about her fashion designer wife Victoria
Chicago blues drummer Sam Lay dies at 86

Chicago blues drummer Sam Lay dies at 86
Prince William, Kate Middleton's recent decision left many 'aghast'

Prince William, Kate Middleton's recent decision left many 'aghast'
‘Euphoria’ star Sydney Sweeney buys 'rare' luxury house at 24: See here

‘Euphoria’ star Sydney Sweeney buys 'rare' luxury house at 24: See here
Beyoncé gets all in mood for love as she gives sneak peak at her Valentine's Day look

Beyoncé gets all in mood for love as she gives sneak peak at her Valentine's Day look

Latest

view all