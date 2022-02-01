Jennifer Lopez over the moon to get Ben Affleck back in her life: 'So Lucky'

Music sensation Jennifer Lopez has admitted that she feels ‘so lucky’ to be with Ben Affleck, gushing about getting a second chance at love with 'Batman' star in a new cover story.

The “Hustlers” star feels “so lucky and proud” to be getting a second chance at love with her boyfriend Ben Affleck.



Lopez gushed about reuniting with her ex-fiancé in a new cover story for People, calling their do-over a blessing.

“I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him,” she told the magazine, which noted that the room in Lopez’s house where they conducted the interview now serves as Affleck’s office when he visits.

“It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.”

The 52-year-old “Marry Me” star went on to admit that going through the media circus that was their first relationship — and subsequent breakup — has them far more prepared for how to handle life in the public eye this time.

“We both were like, ‘Wow, we’re so happy and we don’t want any of that to come into play again.’ We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience,” she explained.

“We’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We’re so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us.”

Jennifer Lopez revealed she wants to do everything she can to protect her “happy and loving” relationship with Affleck because they both hold it “sacred".

"It deserves that, it really does.”

“I just feel very happy and lucky to be in a relationship that’s happy and loving, and I want to do everything I can to protect that and keep it safe,” she shared."



“It’s beautiful the way it feels very different than it was years ago. … There’s more of an appreciation and a celebration for it, which is nice.”

Lopez, who reunited with Affleck last year after her breakup with ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, acknowledged that blending families — she has twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony and Affleck shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — can be difficult, though she said their “love” made it easy.



Lopez gushed about getting Affleck back in her life: “When you find somebody and you really, really love them and you get a second chance at that? That is a really rare, precious, beautiful thing, and we don’t take it for granted.”