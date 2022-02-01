 
Tuesday Feb 01 2022
Justin Bieber buys 'lonely ape' NFT for $1.29 million, netizens react

Tuesday Feb 01, 2022

Justin Bieber bought a 'lonely' non-fungible token (NFT) from ‘Bored Ape Yacht Club’ (BAYC) for 500 ethereum cryptocurrency which is equal to $1.29 million.

Taking to Instagram on January 31, the Peaches singer dropped a photo of his new addition to digital blockchain; a ‘lonely’ ape. 

The NFT is reported to have been purchased for 300 percent more than its market value.

Showing off his newly-accumulated BAYC #3001, the Baby hit-maker wrote alongside the picture, “What if you had it all, but nobody to call, maybe then you’d know me. Cuz I’ve had everything but noones listening and that’s just (expletive) lonely.”

Poking fun at the Canadian singer, netizens quickly reacted to the news. One Twitter wrote, “Next time you think you're down bad, just remember that. @justinbieber just bought a floor ape for 500 ETH.”

Meanwhile, recently other artists including; Paris Hilton, Jimmy Fallon, Travis Barker and Eminem, have also bought a BAYC NFT. 

