 
Showbiz
Tuesday Feb 01 2022
By
Web Desk

How much do Bollywood’s leading ladies earn from Instagram? Find out

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 01, 2022

Find out how much Bollywoods Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Deepika Padukone make from Instagram
Find out how much Bollywood's Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Deepika Padukone make from Instagram

Instagram is no longer just a photo-sharing app; it is also a major earning platform for influencers and celebs alike! Much like the Kardashian’s rake in millions through Instagram marketing, Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt also demand whopping amounts per social media posts.

As compiled by Pinkvilla, here’s how much Bollywood’s leading ladies make through their social media endorsements:

Deepika Padukone

One of Bollywood’s highest-paid actresses, Padukone, with her army of 64 million Instagram followers, reportedly makes over INR 1.5 crore per every branded post!

Priyanka Chopra

The now-international desi girl is perhaps one of the most well-known Indian actors across the globe, a fact reflected by her Instagram follower count which stands at an impressive 73 million followers! Chopra reportedly demands INR 1.8 crore for a social media post.

Alia Bhatt

Bollywood’s bubbly and beloved Bhatt, who boasts an Instagram following on more than 58 million, the Gully Boy actress reportedly charges around INR 1 crore per sponsored post. 

More From Showbiz:

Kangana Ranaut confirms hosting reality show for Ekta Kapoor in deleted post

Kangana Ranaut confirms hosting reality show for Ekta Kapoor in deleted post
Kareena Kapoor recalls Akshay Kumar advising Saif Ali Khan to not mess with her

Kareena Kapoor recalls Akshay Kumar advising Saif Ali Khan to not mess with her
Ranveer Singh wants to do family-drama projects: ‘I’ve become more family-oriented’

Ranveer Singh wants to do family-drama projects: ‘I’ve become more family-oriented’
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan steal the spotlight in black outfits: See pic

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan steal the spotlight in black outfits: See pic
'Mere Paas Tum Ho' Indian rip-off copies iconic scene from the show: Watch

'Mere Paas Tum Ho' Indian rip-off copies iconic scene from the show: Watch
Shabana Azmi diagnosed with coronavirus

Shabana Azmi diagnosed with coronavirus
Sharmila Faruqui legally retrains Nadia Khan from commenting about ongoing feud

Sharmila Faruqui legally retrains Nadia Khan from commenting about ongoing feud
Doctor Bahu: Humayun Saeed to showcase plight of female doctors in Pakistan

Doctor Bahu: Humayun Saeed to showcase plight of female doctors in Pakistan
Salman Khan remembers late Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss season 15 finale

Salman Khan remembers late Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss season 15 finale
Alyana Falak is mini version of mother Sarah Khan in adorable new picture: See

Alyana Falak is mini version of mother Sarah Khan in adorable new picture: See
Court declares Atiq-ur-Rehman to be Meera's husband, actress denies ruling

Court declares Atiq-ur-Rehman to be Meera's husband, actress denies ruling
Indian actor Kunal Kapoor welcomes baby boy with wife Naina Bachchan

Indian actor Kunal Kapoor welcomes baby boy with wife Naina Bachchan

Latest

view all