How much do Bollywood’s leading ladies earn from Instagram? Find out

Find out how much Bollywood's Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Deepika Padukone make from Instagram

Instagram is no longer just a photo-sharing app; it is also a major earning platform for influencers and celebs alike! Much like the Kardashian’s rake in millions through Instagram marketing, Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt also demand whopping amounts per social media posts.

As compiled by Pinkvilla, here’s how much Bollywood’s leading ladies make through their social media endorsements:

Deepika Padukone

One of Bollywood’s highest-paid actresses, Padukone, with her army of 64 million Instagram followers, reportedly makes over INR 1.5 crore per every branded post!

Priyanka Chopra

The now-international desi girl is perhaps one of the most well-known Indian actors across the globe, a fact reflected by her Instagram follower count which stands at an impressive 73 million followers! Chopra reportedly demands INR 1.8 crore for a social media post.

Alia Bhatt

Bollywood’s bubbly and beloved Bhatt, who boasts an Instagram following on more than 58 million, the Gully Boy actress reportedly charges around INR 1 crore per sponsored post.