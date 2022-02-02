 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Creamery whose cheese is enjoyed by Queen Elizabeth is being probed for polluting a river

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 02, 2022

Creamery whose cheese is enjoyed by Queen Elizabeth is being probed for polluting a river

The government's environmental body may cancel the permit of the Davidstow Creamery for polluting a river and killing a "serious" amount of fish, according to Daily Mail.

According to the publication, Queen Elizabeth also enjoys the food made by the factory, which is the only cheddar producer in the country.

The report said that the permit of the creamery may be revoked by the Environment Agency after a conviction in December for 21 environmental offences at the site.

It said the creamery is being investigated by anti-pollution group Fish Legal.

Talking to the newspaper, the group's solicitor Geoff Hardy said, "This case could serve as a warning for highly profitable industrial processors in our countryside."

More From Entertainment:

Hailey Bieber seeks justice for Lauren Smith-Fields

Hailey Bieber seeks justice for Lauren Smith-Fields
Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla visit London's Chinatown

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla visit London's Chinatown

Lionel Richie cancels European tour shows due to COVID

Lionel Richie cancels European tour shows due to COVID
Nirvana urges 'strike three' for 'Nevermind' baby's lawsuit

Nirvana urges 'strike three' for 'Nevermind' baby's lawsuit
'Super young' Hailey Bieber chats about becoming mother amid Rihanna's pregnancy news

'Super young' Hailey Bieber chats about becoming mother amid Rihanna's pregnancy news
Kate Middleton's one strict rule revealed

Kate Middleton's one strict rule revealed
Kanye West spotted chatting up with new woman after Julia Fox romance

Kanye West spotted chatting up with new woman after Julia Fox romance

Kate Middleton, Camilla warned of Prince Philip's 'difficult' role as consort

Kate Middleton, Camilla warned of Prince Philip's 'difficult' role as consort

Piers Morgan reacts to Whoopi Goldberg's controversial comments, reminds 'Meghan Markle’s lies'

Piers Morgan reacts to Whoopi Goldberg's controversial comments, reminds 'Meghan Markle’s lies'
Meghan Markle’s farewell note on old lifestyle blog REVEALED

Meghan Markle’s farewell note on old lifestyle blog REVEALED

Bill Cosby asks US Supreme Court not to revive sexual assault case

Bill Cosby asks US Supreme Court not to revive sexual assault case
Whoopi Goldberg apologises for saying Holocaust was not about race

Whoopi Goldberg apologises for saying Holocaust was not about race

Latest

view all