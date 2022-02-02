Creamery whose cheese is enjoyed by Queen Elizabeth is being probed for polluting a river

The government's environmental body may cancel the permit of the Davidstow Creamery for polluting a river and killing a "serious" amount of fish, according to Daily Mail.

According to the publication, Queen Elizabeth also enjoys the food made by the factory, which is the only cheddar producer in the country.

The report said that the permit of the creamery may be revoked by the Environment Agency after a conviction in December for 21 environmental offences at the site.

It said the creamery is being investigated by anti-pollution group Fish Legal.

Talking to the newspaper, the group's solicitor Geoff Hardy said, "This case could serve as a warning for highly profitable industrial processors in our countryside."