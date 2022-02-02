Pakistan's first transgender doctor Sarah Gill secures job at JPMC

A picture of Dr Sarah Gill, the first transgender person in Pakistan to become a doctor. Photo: Instagram/ beingsarahgill

Sarah Gill, Pakistan's first transgender person to earn an MBBS degree and become a doctor, has been offered a house job at Karachi's Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

Sarah Gill met with JPMC Executive Director Prof Dr Shahid Rasool on Tuesday to obtain a letter confirming her house job.

Previously, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had urged the Sindh government to expeditiously arrange for Gill's house job.



In response to Bilawal's directives, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had directed the JPMC management to immediately issue a letter authorising Gill to perform her house job at the hospital.

He congratulated Gill on being offered a house job following her studies at the hospital.

He stated that the PPP-led Sindh government had been doing its best to promote the country's transgender persons in all spheres of life. Shah stated that the government will ensure that transgender persons honour and prestige are protected in all sectors of society.



Last month, Dr Sarah Gill got popular on social media after graduating with a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) from Jinnah Medical and Dental College — an affiliate of Karachi University.

Several social media users applauded Dr. Gill on this accomplishment, despite the social stigma associated with transgender people and the widespread injustice they endure in Pakistan.

Pakistan's first transgender student to get admission in MPhil

In September last year, Karachi's Nisha Rao, a lawyer and activist had become Pakistan's first transgender student to have been granted admission into an MPhil programme to study law. Nisha had told Geo.tv that she will be going to the University of Karachi to do her LLM.

The activist was also the first Pakistani transgender person to have obtained a law degree from the Sindh Muslim Government Law College in 2020.

In an exclusive interview with Geo.tv, Rao had expressed happiness over being admitted to an MPhil programme as the first transgender person. "I had been very worried for two months. I took the exam in June this year, but was informed just four days ago that I had gotten admission," she said.

Nisha explained that a two-year LLM degree is equivalent to an MPhil degree and confirmed that it will be the first time a transgender person will attempt to get the degree.