Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee: Change of guard ceremony takes place at Buckingham Palace

An impressive change of guard ceremony took place at the Buckingham Palace ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.



According to the official Instagram handle of the royal family, "it was a special day for the RAF Regiment as they celebrated their 80th anniversary by changing the Guard at Buckingham Palace.”

The ceremony was followed by an impressive display of drill at St James’s Palace, which was viewed by The Duke of Kent, Honorary Air Chief Marshal.

Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday becomes the first British monarch to reign for 70 years, heralding the start of her Platinum Jubilee year despite her retreat from public view.

Previously, 79 years ago, on 1st April 1943 - the 25th Birthday Anniversary of the Royal Air Force - the RAF Regiment took over the Guard at Buckingham Palace.