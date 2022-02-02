 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee: Change of guard ceremony takes place at Buckingham Palace

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 02, 2022

Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee: Change of guard ceremony takes place at Buckingham Palace
Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee: Change of guard ceremony takes place at Buckingham Palace

An impressive change of guard ceremony took place at the Buckingham Palace ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

According to the official Instagram handle of the royal family, "it was a special day for the RAF Regiment as they celebrated their 80th anniversary by changing the Guard at Buckingham Palace.”

The ceremony was followed by an impressive display of drill at St James’s Palace, which was viewed by The Duke of Kent, Honorary Air Chief Marshal.

Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday becomes the first British monarch to reign for 70 years, heralding the start of her Platinum Jubilee year despite her retreat from public view.

Previously, 79 years ago, on 1st April 1943 - the 25th Birthday Anniversary of the Royal Air Force - the RAF Regiment took over the Guard at Buckingham Palace.

More From Entertainment:

Simon Cowell breaks arm, 'lucky to be alive' after bike crash

Simon Cowell breaks arm, 'lucky to be alive' after bike crash
Kanye West 'ready' to propose Julia Fox after month of dating: Report

Kanye West 'ready' to propose Julia Fox after month of dating: Report
From Louis XIV to Queen Elizabeth, world’s longest-reigning monarchs

From Louis XIV to Queen Elizabeth, world’s longest-reigning monarchs
Adele confirms her BRIT Awards 2022 performance

Adele confirms her BRIT Awards 2022 performance
Queen Elizabeth II to mark 70 years on the throne on Sunday

Queen Elizabeth II to mark 70 years on the throne on Sunday
James Bond star Lynch, 'West Side Story's DeBose among BAFTA Rising Star nominees

James Bond star Lynch, 'West Side Story's DeBose among BAFTA Rising Star nominees
Hailey Bieber seeks justice for Lauren Smith-Fields

Hailey Bieber seeks justice for Lauren Smith-Fields
Creamery whose cheese is enjoyed by Queen Elizabeth is being probed for polluting a river

Creamery whose cheese is enjoyed by Queen Elizabeth is being probed for polluting a river
Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla visit London's Chinatown

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla visit London's Chinatown

Lionel Richie cancels European tour shows due to COVID

Lionel Richie cancels European tour shows due to COVID
Nirvana urges 'strike three' for 'Nevermind' baby's lawsuit

Nirvana urges 'strike three' for 'Nevermind' baby's lawsuit
'Super young' Hailey Bieber chats about becoming mother amid Rihanna's pregnancy news

'Super young' Hailey Bieber chats about becoming mother amid Rihanna's pregnancy news

Latest

view all