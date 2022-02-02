 
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 02 2022
Justice Umar Ata Bandial takes oath as 28th CJ of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: One of the senior-most judges of Pakistan, Justice Umar Ata Bandial was sworn in as the 28th Chief Justice of Pakistan in an oath-taking ceremony at the Presidential Palace, Islamabad on Wednesday.

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath to Justice Bandial in the presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Senior army officials, judges, lawyers and federal ministers also attended the ceremony.

After taking the oath, Justice Bandial, in his address to the full court, said that judges correct their own errors, which is why the minority changed into majority in Justice Faez Isa's case.

"A social media campaign was launched against judicial orders," he said.

More to follow...

