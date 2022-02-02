 
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 02 2022
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Ravi Riverfront City - a solution or a problem?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 02, 2022

Video edit by Sana Batool

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf insists that the solution to Lahore’s environmental problems and its rapidly growing population is a new, modern city on the banks of river Ravi.

Known as the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project, the city will take 30 years to complete and will provide housing, medical, sports, tourism, commercial facilities to investors.

Related items

But environmentalist says the government is using environment as a ruse to grab agricultural land for a commercial venture.

Geo.tv explains what the Ravi project is and the legal hurdles it has run into.

Will the government’s ambitious new project be completed?

More From Pakistan:

Justice Umar Ata Bandial takes oath as 28th CJ of Pakistan

Justice Umar Ata Bandial takes oath as 28th CJ of Pakistan
Strong winds to sweep through Karachi from today

Strong winds to sweep through Karachi from today
Pakistan's first transgender doctor Sarah Gill secures job at JPMC

Pakistan's first transgender doctor Sarah Gill secures job at JPMC
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate under 10% for second day

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate under 10% for second day
SC verdict to empower Sindh local bodies a 'historic' decision: Farooq Sattar

SC verdict to empower Sindh local bodies a 'historic' decision: Farooq Sattar
Pakistan rejects Indian minister's 'utterly delusional' remarks about 'integration of AJK in India'

Pakistan rejects Indian minister's 'utterly delusional' remarks about 'integration of AJK in India'
Islamabad harassment case: IO says police 'unable to find any witnesses'

Islamabad harassment case: IO says police 'unable to find any witnesses'
Pakistan and Turkey hold bilateral political consultations

Pakistan and Turkey hold bilateral political consultations
PPP's 'relations' with establishment mere media speculation: Bilawal

PPP's 'relations' with establishment mere media speculation: Bilawal
COAS Gen Bajwa calls on Turkmenistan foreign minster

COAS Gen Bajwa calls on Turkmenistan foreign minster

Industrialist Mian Mansha joins British Asian Trust

Industrialist Mian Mansha joins British Asian Trust

MQM-P doesn't have support of Urdu-speaking communities: Altaf Hussain

MQM-P doesn't have support of Urdu-speaking communities: Altaf Hussain

Latest

view all