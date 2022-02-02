WATCH: Ravi Riverfront City - a solution or a problem?

Video edit by Sana Batool

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf insists that the solution to Lahore’s environmental problems and its rapidly growing population is a new, modern city on the banks of river Ravi.



Known as the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project, the city will take 30 years to complete and will provide housing, medical, sports, tourism, commercial facilities to investors.

But environmentalist says the government is using environment as a ruse to grab agricultural land for a commercial venture.



Geo.tv explains what the Ravi project is and the legal hurdles it has run into.

Will the government’s ambitious new project be completed?