Wednesday Feb 02 2022
Prince Harry 'cut off' old friend from wedding for criticising Meghan Markle

Wednesday Feb 02, 2022

Prince Harry banned a close friend from attending his royal wedding party after he passed on comments about Meghan Markle.

Royal biographers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand talk about the Duke's oldest friend Skippy in their book Finding Freedom

It is stated that Skippy warned Harry of marrying Meghan Markle to soon and suggested that the couple lives together first.

Authors reveal that Skippy's comments "came from a good place" but Prince Harry was regardless "very hurt" by them.

They wrote: "Notable [absence from the reception was] Skippy, Harry's old friend, who had questioned the prince's relationship with Meghan, and his wife, Lara.

"They were invited to the wedding ceremony and lunchtime reception [hosted by The Queen] but didn't make the cut for the evening bash."

The authors added: "Many of Harry's old friends said that the evening guest list was the prince and his bride's way of saying 'these are the people we want in our lives moving forward'."

The next day, Skippy is said to have complaint to his other friends about how "Meghan has changed Harry too much" concluding that "we've lost him".

