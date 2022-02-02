 
Wednesday Feb 02 2022
Michael Jackson’s kids Prince, Paris Jackson attend opening of 'MJ' musical

Wednesday Feb 02, 2022

Michael Jackson’s children Prince and Paris Jackson on Tuesday attended the opening night of MJ: The Musical, a Broadway show dedicated to the career of their late great father.

The siblings stepped out looking stylish for the opening with Prince, in a grey suit, and Paris, in a red dress, posing in front of a poster of the musical at the Neil Simon Theatre.

Paris, 23, specially flew to New York to attend the show, and even posed alongside her cousin TJ Jackson, the son of Tito Jackson, Michael’s brother and a member of the Jackson 5.

The MJ: The Musical show, the first Broadway opening of 2022, was attended by a number of known faces, including, Spike Lee, Kenny Ortega, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Tamron Hall, Princess Sarah Culberson of Sierra Leone, Peloton instructor Ally Love, and Joel Grey among others.

According to People, MJ: The Musical focuses on the iconic singer’s creative process during his 1992 Dangerous Tour, and features over 25 of Michael’s biggest hits. 

