PTI MNA Javaria Zafar registers case against her husband for allegedly shooting her

MNA says Haider Ali, her husband, threatened to kill her family after she asked for a divorce over a minor altercation.

Javaria Zafar says Ali held a gun to her head and shot her.

Police register case at Javaria Zafar’s request.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA and Parliamentary Secretary for Overseas Pakistanis Javaria Zafar Aheer filed a case against her husband for allegedly shooting her, Geo News reported on Wednesday.



Javaria — who married Haider Ali six months ago — filed a complaint at Islamabad's Women Police Station against her husband for threatening to kill her family after she asked for a divorce over a minor altercation.

According to the MNA, Ali held a gun to her head and shot but the bullet hit the wall.

The police registered a case on Javaria’s request and initiated the proceedings. However, no arrest has been made so far.