PTI MNA Javaria Zafar registers case against her husband for allegedly shooting her

Wednesday Feb 02, 2022
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA and Parliamentary Secretary for Overseas Pakistanis Javaria Zafar Aheer filed a case against her husband for allegedly shooting her, Geo News reported on Wednesday.
Javaria — who married Haider Ali six months ago — filed a complaint at Islamabad's Women Police Station against her husband for threatening to kill her family after she asked for a divorce over a minor altercation.
According to the MNA, Ali held a gun to her head and shot but the bullet hit the wall.
The police registered a case on Javaria’s request and initiated the proceedings. However, no arrest has been made so far.