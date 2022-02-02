 
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 02 2022
By
Web Desk

PTI MNA Javaria Zafar registers case against her husband for allegedly shooting her

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 02, 2022

  • MNA says Haider Ali, her husband, threatened to kill her family after she asked for a divorce over a minor altercation.
  • Javaria Zafar says Ali held a gun to her head and shot her.
  • Police register case at Javaria Zafar’s request. 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA and Parliamentary Secretary for Overseas Pakistanis Javaria Zafar Aheer filed a case against her husband for allegedly shooting her, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

Javaria — who married Haider Ali six months ago — filed a complaint at Islamabad's Women Police Station against her husband for threatening to kill her family after she asked for a divorce over a minor altercation.

According to the MNA, Ali held a gun to her head and shot but the bullet hit the wall.

The police registered a case on Javaria’s request and initiated the proceedings. However, no arrest has been made so far. 

More From Pakistan:

TLP chief Saad Rizvi to get married tomorrow: sources

TLP chief Saad Rizvi to get married tomorrow: sources
PPP's Rehman Malik on ventilator due to COVID complications

PPP's Rehman Malik on ventilator due to COVID complications
FIA cancels transfer of probe officers in Shehbaz, Jahangir cases

FIA cancels transfer of probe officers in Shehbaz, Jahangir cases
WATCH: Ravi Riverfront City - a solution or a problem?

WATCH: Ravi Riverfront City - a solution or a problem?
Justice Umar Ata Bandial takes oath as 28th CJ of Pakistan

Justice Umar Ata Bandial takes oath as 28th CJ of Pakistan
Beijing Winter Olympics: Imran Khan to visit China tomorrow to attend opening ceremony

Beijing Winter Olympics: Imran Khan to visit China tomorrow to attend opening ceremony
Strong winds to sweep through Karachi from today

Strong winds to sweep through Karachi from today
Pakistan's first transgender doctor Sarah Gill secures job at JPMC

Pakistan's first transgender doctor Sarah Gill secures job at JPMC
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate under 10% for second day

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate under 10% for second day
SC verdict to empower Sindh local bodies a 'historic' decision: Farooq Sattar

SC verdict to empower Sindh local bodies a 'historic' decision: Farooq Sattar
Pakistan rejects Indian minister's 'utterly delusional' remarks about 'integration of AJK in India'

Pakistan rejects Indian minister's 'utterly delusional' remarks about 'integration of AJK in India'
Islamabad harassment case: IO says police 'unable to find any witnesses'

Islamabad harassment case: IO says police 'unable to find any witnesses'

Latest

view all