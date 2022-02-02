 
Wednesday Feb 02 2022
Nicole Kidman speaks out about moments she'd be 'put out to pasture'

Hollywood actor Nicole Kidman breaks her silence over all the roadblocks she encountered while trying to pave her way in Hollywood as a female actor.

The star acknowledged much of the struggles she faced and admitted, “I had that sort of in my early thirties where I was like, ‘Right, I think this is kind of going to be it’.”

While interviewing with Variety for their Just for Variety podcast she truly lifted the lid atop the underlying worries and added, “And then I had it again at 40. And so I’ve run that gamut where you just go, ‘Now’s the time that I’m going to be put out to pasture.’”

During those moments, the fears that rang in her mind were the possibility of never being able to showcase her art ever again and it mattered not what fame that might amount to.

For Kidman, “That feels at times like… gut wrenching. And then going, ‘Okay, well I got to find other things that interest me that I love.’ That’s the journey of life, isn’t it?”

Before concluding she also added, “And then suddenly going, ‘This has blossomed… or this has opened up, and now I have this chance to do something.’ So it’s always been like this, and I know it will always be like that. I’m on the ride.”

