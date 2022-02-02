 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 02 2022
By
AAP

Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant to receive honour for leadership in sports

By
AAP

Wednesday Feb 02, 2022

Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant will be recognized as one of the leading women in sports at an event during Super Bowl week.

Bryant  will be honoured at the third annual Sports Power Brunch: Celebrating the Most Powerful Women in Sports on Feb. 8 in Beverly Hills, California.

She will receive the “Be Your Own Champion Award” for her leadership through the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, the Sports Power Brunch organization said in a statement Tuesday.

The organization was founded to create a positive impact for underserved child athletes, in honour of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, who died in the helicopter crash that also killed seven others in 2020.

Other women in sports honourees include Los Angeles Sparks senior vice president Natalie White, EAG Sports management CEO Denise White and Terri Hines, executive vice president of communications at FOX Sports. - AP

