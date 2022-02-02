 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Dwayne Johnson shocks fans with public support for Joe Rogan after misinformation drama

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 02, 2022

Dwayne Johnson shocks fans with public support for Joe Rogan after misinformation drama
Dwayne Johnson shocks fans with public support for Joe Rogan after misinformation drama

Hollywood actor and rapper Dwayne Johnson recently ended up dividing fans over his reaction towards Joe Rogan on social media, especially in light of his covid-19 misinformation scandal with Spotify.

Fans of the Black Adam star were divided into two after Johnson voiced his support towards the podcaster.

For those unversed, the ongoing spread of misinformation regarding the pandemic has become worrisome and many influential personalities are taking matters into their own hands to bring attention to the dangerous notion.

As of now, stars like Neil Young, Joni Mithell and even former members of the British Royal Family Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have spoken out about the issue.

Half of Johnson’s fans were equally shocked by his show of support on Rogan’s Instagram video where he addressed the misinformation controversy and admitted that “a lot of people had a distorted perception of what I do,” and “[My] podcast has been accused of spreading dangerous misinformation, specifically about two episodes.”

In his post, he also went on to admit, “I’m not trying to promote misinformation. I’m not trying to be controversial. I’ve never tried to do anything with this podcast other than just talk to people and have interesting conversations.”

Johnson seemed rather moved by Rogan’s words and commented, “Great stuff here, brother. Perfectly articulated.”

Dwayne Johnson shocks fans with public support for Joe Rogan after misinformation drama


He even went as far as to offer the podcaster a one-on-one meeting with recreational alcohol and claimed “coming on one day and breaking out the tequila with you”.

Responses however are divided into two camps, where one side feels they’ve “Never been so disappointed in my life,” by the actor.

One fan even went as far as to say, “Highly disappointed in you for supporting a man spreading medical disinformation about a pandemic.”

But, on the other end of the spectrum, many also praised Johnson for standing up for Rogan and publically voicing his support. One of them wrote, “I am so here for this!” 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew's assets could be seized, claims lawyer

Prince Andrew's assets could be seized, claims lawyer
Prince William advised to apologise to Prince Harry in order to mend relationship

Prince William advised to apologise to Prince Harry in order to mend relationship

Ronnie Wood unveils Rolling Stones artwork, talks tour hopes

Ronnie Wood unveils Rolling Stones artwork, talks tour hopes
Whoopi Goldberg doubles down on Holocaust apology after outcry

Whoopi Goldberg doubles down on Holocaust apology after outcry
Prince William, Prince Harry's cousin to inherit Princess Diana's childhood home

Prince William, Prince Harry's cousin to inherit Princess Diana's childhood home

Megan Thee Stallion opens up on desire to collaborate with Adele

Megan Thee Stallion opens up on desire to collaborate with Adele
Queen snubs Prince Harry with her latest move

Queen snubs Prince Harry with her latest move
Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant to receive honour for leadership in sports

Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant to receive honour for leadership in sports
Snoop Dog issues desperate plea for missing dog Frank

Snoop Dog issues desperate plea for missing dog Frank
Nicole Kidman speaks out about moments she’d be ‘put out to pasture’

Nicole Kidman speaks out about moments she’d be ‘put out to pasture’
Queen has something 'big' planned for Prince William's milestone birthday

Queen has something 'big' planned for Prince William's milestone birthday
Kim Kardashian kicks off Valentine's Day celebrations, turns pink

Kim Kardashian kicks off Valentine's Day celebrations, turns pink

Latest

view all