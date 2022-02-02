PSL 7: Erin Holland rocks sky-blue dress in new Instagram snapshot

Cricket presenter Erin Holland. — Instagram/@erinvholland

KARACHI: Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland once again stole the limelight with her stunning look for tonight’s Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) match. It has been a week since PSL started and Holland continues to win hearts for her dressing style.

In her recent Instagram post, Holland could be seen wearing a sky-blue western summer dress, perfect for Karachi’s weather.

She took to her Instagram page and posted the picture along with the caption: "Sky baby blue."

She opted to rock a pair of nude strappy heels with the dress and kept her look simple yet elegant.

Holland wore her hair in beachy waves and completed the look with hot pink lipstick. The presenter looked gorgeous as ever and garnered compliments over her look.

Here's what fans had to say:

"Stunningly beautiful," wrote a person.

"Stunning look, Erin," wrote another user followed by heart-eye emoji.



Meanwhile, a third user expressed their admiration for the Australian beauty by complimenting her sense of style.

"Yes, keep these gowns coming," they commented.