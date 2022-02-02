 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Monica Vitti, Queen of Italian cinema, passes away

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 02, 2022

Monica Vitti, Queen of Italian cinema, passes away

Queen of Italian cinema Monica Vitti has died at the age of 90, according to Italian politician and family friend Walter Veltroni.

"Roberto Russo, her life companion for many years, asked me to announce that Monica Vitti is no longer here. I do this with pain, affection and regret," Veltroni tweeted on Wednesday.

"Goodbye to the queen of Italian cinema," the current culture minister, Dario Franceschini, wrote in a statement.

Vitti had been out of the public spotlight for years, living quietly in Rome with her husband. She reportedly suffered from a form of dementia.

She was well-known for her work with some of Italy and Europe's most influential filmmakers throughout the 1960s and 1970s.

She was the most famous for her performances in Michelangelo Antonioni's international breakthrough trilogy: "L'Avventura," "La Notte" and "L'Eclisse."

She later returned to work with Antonioni once again on "The Mystery of Oberwald" in 1980.

Vitti - born Maria Luisa Ceciarelli on November 3, 1931 in Rome - worked with many of the giants of cinematic history, including Spanish filmmaker Luis Buñuel and Italian master Ettore Scola, during a career spanning more than 30 years.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre accused of ‘fighting fire with fire’: report

Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre accused of ‘fighting fire with fire’: report
Meghan Markle attacks becoming ‘conspiracy’: report

Meghan Markle attacks becoming ‘conspiracy’: report
Prince Harry 'laying low' after 'causing upset' to the Queen

Prince Harry 'laying low' after 'causing upset' to the Queen
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘need to focus on who’s paying you’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘need to focus on who’s paying you’: report
NASA astronaut warns Tom Cruise about the smell on the ISS

NASA astronaut warns Tom Cruise about the smell on the ISS
Hailey Baldwin ‘felt an outcaste’ from church after Justin Bieber break up

Hailey Baldwin ‘felt an outcaste’ from church after Justin Bieber break up
Prince Andrew's assets could be seized, claims lawyer

Prince Andrew's assets could be seized, claims lawyer
Prince William advised to apologise to Prince Harry in order to mend relationship

Prince William advised to apologise to Prince Harry in order to mend relationship

Dwayne Johnson shocks fans with public support for Joe Rogan after misinformation drama

Dwayne Johnson shocks fans with public support for Joe Rogan after misinformation drama
Ronnie Wood unveils Rolling Stones artwork, talks tour hopes

Ronnie Wood unveils Rolling Stones artwork, talks tour hopes
Whoopi Goldberg doubles down on Holocaust apology after outcry

Whoopi Goldberg doubles down on Holocaust apology after outcry
Prince William, Prince Harry's cousin to inherit Princess Diana's childhood home

Prince William, Prince Harry's cousin to inherit Princess Diana's childhood home

Latest

view all