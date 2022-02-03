 
Thursday Feb 03 2022
Kate Middleton praised for spinning the rugby ball on one finger

Thursday Feb 03, 2022

 
Kate Middleton on Wednesday said she is so thrilled to become Patron of the The Rugby Football League (RFL) and England Rugby.

She said these two are the "fantastic organisations who are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish."

The Duchess of Cambridge added, "I look forward to working with them across all levels of the games, and to cheering England on in what promises to be an exciting year for both sports."

Her statement posted on social media also accompanied a video which shows her playing with multiple player.

Hundreds of people including royal expert Angela Levin couldn't help praising the Duchess. 

"How does Catherine spin the rugby ball on one finger. Totally admirable," commented Angela Levin who is known as a staunch supporter of the British monarchy.

